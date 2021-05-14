Israel makes his long-awaited debut on Gomora
Alex-born star tells of hurdles he had to overcome in difficult childhood
Like many successful people, Israel Matseke Zulu’s acting career has been riddled with speed bumps.
The 46-year-old actor, making his debut on Gomora tonight, takes me down memory lane on having to overcome hardship and adversity in his 21-year career...
