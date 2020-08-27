Gomora cracks most nods for Royalty Soapie Awards
Novice daily drama Gomora leads the nomination pack for the fourth Royalty Soapie Awards.
Stars from the Mzansi Magic telenovela, including Sannah Mchunu (Zodwa), Siyasanga Papu (Pretty), Sicelo Buthelezi (Teddy), Siphesihle Ndaba (Mazet) and Connie Chiume (Mam' Sonto) each received nominations...
Would you like to comment on this article or view other readers' comments? Register (it’s quick and free) or sign in now.
Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.
This article is free to read if you register or sign in.
If you have already registered or subscribed, please sign in to continue.
Questions or problems? Email helpdesk@sowetanlive.co.za or call 0860 52 52 00.