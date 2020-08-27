Gomora cracks most nods for Royalty Soapie Awards

Novice daily drama Gomora leads the nomination pack for the fourth Royalty Soapie Awards.



Stars from the Mzansi Magic telenovela, including Sannah Mchunu (Zodwa), Siyasanga Papu (Pretty), Sicelo Buthelezi (Teddy), Siphesihle Ndaba (Mazet) and Connie Chiume (Mam' Sonto) each received nominations...