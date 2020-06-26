Gomora's Siphesihle Ndaba aka 'Mazet' on how Oprah Winfrey helped change her life

Gomora star Siphesihle Ndaba has won over Mzansi with her portrayal of the rough, female gangster Mazet but in real life the driven young actress plans to change the world for the better, drawing inspiration from her mom and her mentor, US media mogul Oprah Winfrey.

In an interview with TshisaLIVE, Siphesihle opened up about the person behind the character.

Siphesihle said she learnt from two great women that she can be anything she wants to be.

“So many things inspire me, I don't think there's one thing that inspires me. Something that keeps me going is my mother and how much of a selfless leader she is and how much of a compassionate person she is. We didn't have much growing up. A single mother raising three children and she worked a housekeeping job and obviously earned minimum wage.”