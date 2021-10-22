Nomfusi returns to her roots with matured sound

Singer's fourth album 'The Red Stoep' is about storytelling

SA music star Nomfusi marks her a first decade in the music industry with an album and European tour.



The mother of two is among the musicians whose careers have been put on hold by Covid-19 pandemic. Ngonyama, who dropped her fourth album The Red Stoep last month, now heads to Germany and Sweden to enjoy the opened up scene in Europe after Covid-19 lockdown...