Nomfusi returns to her roots with matured sound

Singer's fourth album 'The Red Stoep' is about storytelling

22 October 2021 - 11:00

SA music star Nomfusi marks her a first decade in the music industry with an album and European tour.

The mother of two is among the musicians whose careers have been put on hold by Covid-19 pandemic. Ngonyama, who dropped her fourth album The Red Stoep last month, now heads to Germany and Sweden to enjoy the opened up scene in Europe after Covid-19 lockdown...

