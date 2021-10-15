Mzee's version of Kuti classic features in global compilation

The musician said Kuti, who was born in 1938 in Nigeria and died in 1997, has been his idol since he was young

A version of Fela Kuti's hit song Teacher Don’t Teach Me Nonsense, released by SA DJ and music producer Mzee, will form part of an international compilation album honouring the music legend.



The compilation, put together by Benjamin “Benjaflor” Tollet, will be released on Friday to coincide with Kuti’s birthday...