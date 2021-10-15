Retrenchment gives birth to art

Mathebula started his journey by drawing to kill boredom

A Tshwane artist who works from his back room and was propelled into the world of drawing after losing his job seven years ago is relishing his newly found fame.



Aubrey Mathebula, 31, from Atteridgeville, west of Pretoria specialises in photography and figurative drawing with most of his art drawings influenced by the pictures he has taken...