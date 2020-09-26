Sibiya's art exhibition fosters reflection on current affairs

Seeing the world through Bambo's eyes

Award-winning visual artist Bambo Sibiya is presenting his own interpretation on the events of this year through an exhibition called Slow Down Tiger that is on at Everard Read Gallery in Rosebank, Johannesburg.



Sibiya, who has exhibited his works internationally and in SA, feels that the world needs to pause and reflect because there is so much that happened this year...