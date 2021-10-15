Being proactive can save your property from repossession

Why it pays to communicate troubles with your bank

The past two years have taken an economic toll on the world. SA, in particular, has been struggling with real economic growth for the past decade. Before the pandemic the country not only slipped into a recession but was also downgraded to junk status. The impact of these downgrades meant investing in SA was seen as an even bigger risk.



For the property sector, this meant that the market for new sales would shrink due to a lack of confidence from potential buyers. This also meant that existing homeowners would struggle to keep up with their monthly bond repayments...