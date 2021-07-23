Jaftha grateful that travelling opened his mind and his horizons

Multi-talented star returns as host of The Longest Date

Christopher Jaftha had his mind set in earning a living as a fine artist.



But touring Africa, Europe and America with Youth for Christ group, raising funds for HIV/Aids orphanages, opened his mind. The youthful group used dance, drama and industrial theatre to tell their story. When the tour ended, Jaftha had already been bit by an acting bug and dumped canvass and brushes for a career in entertainment...