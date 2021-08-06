The Queen's KG scores theatre gig in the show Dusk
Actor excited to return to stage
An English adage that says when one door closes, another one opens, proved to be a reality for Loyiso MacDonald.
The TV actor who played the role of Kagiso on The Queen left the show two months ago because he was looking for a new challenge. As he was concluding shooting The Queen, the Eastern Cape-born actor scored a theatre gig in the show Dusk...
