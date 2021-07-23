Mashishi ensuring albinism is reflected positively on screen

'The skin comes with a lot of politics'

From Matwetwe to Muvhango, actor Tebatso Mashishi has been deliberate about the roles he plays to avoid the further disfigurement and demonisation of people living with albinism.



In Hollywood, the clichéd plot twist “evil albino” has been coined to address the stereotypical depiction of albinism as menacing and wicked in films like The Matrix Reloaded and The Da Vinci Code...