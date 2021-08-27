Molefi Monaisa helps breathe new life into Nongogo
Star admits it was hard to lose Wallet character on Skeem Saam
When Molefi Monaisa and his co-actors get on stage tomorrow night for the opening of Nongogo, they will be bringing a 62-year-old script to life.
Nongogo, a play about a prostitute, is set to open at the Playhouse in Durban. Written by the legendary Athol Fugard, the classic play is staged as part of the 25th Annual South African Women’s Arts Festival...
