Entertainment

Molefi Monaisa helps breathe new life into Nongogo

Star admits it was hard to lose Wallet character on Skeem Saam

27 August 2021 - 09:36

When Molefi Monaisa and his co-actors get on stage tomorrow night for the opening of Nongogo, they will be bringing a 62-year-old script to life.

Nongogo, a play about a prostitute, is set to open at the Playhouse in Durban. Written by the legendary Athol Fugard, the classic play is staged as part of the 25th Annual South African Women’s Arts Festival...

This article is free to read if you register or sign in.

If you have already registered or subscribed, please sign in to continue.



Questions or problems? Email helpdesk@sowetanlive.co.za or call 0860 52 52 00.

Trending

Related articles

Latest Videos

‘It’s like being on a rocket’: Meet the bull riding African cowboy
Taliban explain what will happen to women in ‘extraordinary’ press conference