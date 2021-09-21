WATCH | Learners release peace song to inspire hope

Marí Lategan, Curro Holdings executive: corporate services, said: “As a country we have been dealt many heavy blows over the last year but we are strong as a people and a country, and peace will prevail. This International Peace Day we urge South Africans to come together online to show their support and spread the Curro Peace Song rendition, while also creating content using their rendition of the song.

“By raising our collective voices we can inspire hope and kindness, and start to heal as a nation, a nation that has experienced so many challenges recently, but also historically. Young people are our future and by engaging with them to spread the message of hope, we can start to imagine our country that is driven by peace and prosperity.

"Let your random act of kindness be a show of support on social media for the #HopetoHeal initiative this Peace Day and continue to spread its positive message.”

One of the learners, Thabiso Simelane, said in the video of the song: “We can bring about positive change in our community through love, respect and embracing our differences and doing a random act of kindness.”

The International Day of Peace was established by the United Nations in 1981, with an aim to get all nations and people to honour and commemorate the day through education and public awareness on issues related to peace.