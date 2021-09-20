SMMEs get boost to develop jobs

More than 100 small, medium and micro enterprises (SMMEs) have been given a much-needed boost to develop their entrepreneurial skills and create new jobs in order to curb the high unemployment rate in the country.

In a joint statement, the chemical industries education & training authority (Chieta) and the SA Bureau of Standards (SABS) announced the signing of a 36-month memorandum of understanding (MoU) which will see the organisations working together to support SMMEs and create new jobs in the country’s growing chemicals sector.

The programme is hosted at UJ’s Johannesburg Business School and Centre for Entrepreneurship and supported by a R5m grant from Chieta that is aimed at developing and training SMMEs within the chemicals sector.

Through the MoU, Chieta and Sabs can support all alumni from the Entrepreneurs for Traction programme with testing, certification and training services, ensuring longevity of the programme and growth of small businesses within the chemicals sector.

Chieta CEO Yershen Pillay said he was excited to work with a world-class standard organisation like Sabs. “We undoubtedly have a common goal of working towards the growth and transformation of our economy. This will assist us in achieving our mission to facilitate skills development, education and training through innovative solutions for sustainable livelihoods.

"Through this new collaboration, more than 100 SMMEs will be supported to grow their enterprises and create new jobs, thereby helping to address the problem of high unemployment in the country,” said Pillay.

“We cannot train for the sake of training as the workplace is shrinking and opportunities are few and far in between. Chieta is therefore focusing on entrepreneurial skills to grow the number of SMMEs and startups so that training interventions are accompanied by enterprise growth.

"Chieta’s collaboration with Sabs comes at a time when unemployment in South Africa is extremely high and more support is needed for enterprises to grow and create new jobs. The Sabs stamp of approval will lead to increased competitiveness, new export growth opportunities and new local business opportunities for SMMEs in the chemical industries.”

Pillay added that Sabs and Chieta had also agreed to share knowledge, expertise and best practice regarding standards and compliance in the chemicals sector.