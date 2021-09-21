It is important to promote South African sign language as it serves noble cause

Sign language is regarded as an official language for the purposes of learning in a public school only

South African Sign Language (SASL) is the smallest recognised language in SA. Although some of the country's deaf organisations claim that more than one million South Africans use the language, the 2011 census survey records only 234,655 citizens who use SASL as “first spoken language”.



One must keep in mind that this number may include naturally hearing children of deaf parents. By implication, the estimated one million figure therefore includes citizens who use SASL as an additional language, including a reasonable percentage of hard-of-hearing citizens, but of course also hearing citizens who have learned the language as a result of regular contact with deaf people...