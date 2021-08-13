Showbiz royalty Nokwe-Mseleku born to star on various stages

Nirvana excels as filmmaker, actor and musician

American rock band Nirvana released in 1991 mega-hit Smells Like Teen Spirit, and the banger became one of the biggest rock songs of all time.



The track was popularly dubbed an “anthem for apathetic kids of Gen X”. Music lovers were frantically bopping their heads to the catchy pre-chorus: “Hello, hello, hello, how low...”..