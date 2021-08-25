Cape Town Marathon looks set to get more recognition

The Sanlam Cape Town Marathon is going places. The marathon was honoured together with the World Athletics Gold Label Status alongside the Boston, London and New York marathons in 2017.

Yesterday, the Cape Marathon was nominated as an Abbott World Marathon Major candidate event.

The event will undergo a three-year evaluation process, and if successful, will become an Abbott World Marathon Major in 2025. There are now only six other World Marathon Majors: the New York Marathon, London Marathon, Tokyo Marathon, Berlin Marathon, Boston Marathon and the Chicago Marathon. The Cape Marathon has joined the group of well-known races in the world.

This status has the potential to skyrocket Cape Town Marathon as Cape Town's premier running event.

Chairman Francois Pienaar could not hide his excitement about the historic announcement.

“It’s history in the making. The marathon is growing with each year, and it keeps on getting better,” he said.

Big names such as back-to-back Olympic champion Eliud Kipchoge could grace the event in the future.

Last year, they held a virtual marathon in three cities — Potchefstroom, Pretoria and Cape Town.

They will have a 42.2km marathon in Cape Town, limited to 12,000 runners, on October 17. A staggered start will see runners setting off in seeded batched groups, allowing for ample social distancing, between 6.15am and 6.50am.