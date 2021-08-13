New tune for Team Mosha frontman

Khumo MRD tries his hand in chicken farming

Team Mosha frontman Mantshane “Khumo MRD” Malala is about to ruffle feathers in a different way — and we are not talking about music. The 35-year-old Mamelodi musician is set to launch a chicken farm business. We chit-chat about his new venture.



Why start your own chicken farm?..