Entertainment

Max Lichaba responds to diss track by Sophie Ndaba’s son — ‘I’m not a monster’

Rapper Lwandle ‘Ocean L’ Ndaba held nothing back as he accused his stepfather of cheating on and abusing his mother

By Joy Mphande - 17 August 2021 - 13:33
Max Lichaba has slammed abuse allegations after Sophie Ndaba's son released a song about his stepfather's relationship with his mother.
Max Lichaba has slammed abuse allegations after Sophie Ndaba's son released a song about his stepfather's relationship with his mother.
Image: instagram/ Max Lichaba

Businessman Max Lichaba has responded to cheating and abuse allegations made by his stepson Lwandle “Ocean L” Ndaba, who is Sophie Ndaba’s son.

Lwandle’s recent release has been trending on social media since Sunday after he made shocking claims on his song titled My Step Dad A Devil.

“You the reason mama fell in depression. You used her for her fame and her money. You got it all and you left us with nothing, Bipolar n*gga, you left your wife alone bruised up on the body. I won’t forget the day you hit her cause you cheated,” Lwandle raps on the song.

Lwandle was not available for comment at the time of publishing this article.

Listen to the song below. Warning the song contains strong language.

Speaking to SowetanLIVE sister publication TshisaLIVE on Tuesday, Max said he was disappointed by the allegations made by his stepson , especially since he “invested” into Lwandle’s dream of becoming an artist. 

“I raised the boy. I still have much love for him and I hope he can leave grown people’s business and focus on his talent in music. He studied in Midrand. I’ve taken him there. I bought him mics, earphones, and everything to continue with that. Because I knew he’s talented with this thing and now all of a sudden he forgets all those things. He didn’t know how to drive. I taught him how to drive,” Max said.

Speaking  about the abuse allegations made against him, Max said he had never laid a hand on a woman.

“I have never beaten anyone ever in my life and I’m not about to start now.”

Max said he and Sophie were estranged and headed for divorce because they “fell out of love”.

The businessman admitted to the cheating allegations, saying he had stepped out of the relationship purely because he eventually saw no value in it.

“My marriage for a very long time, there was no marriage. I’m not a monster, I’ve never been a monster. Yes maybe, as women go through certain men to find the perfect man,  I’ve been doing that. I’ve been going through two or three people to find ‘Miss Right’ and that doesn’t make me a monster.”

TshisaLIVE reached out to Sophie for comment but she declined.

Sophie Ndaba to her hubby: I pray for you more than I pray for myself

Sophie Ndaba shared a heartfelt appreciation post to her hubby, Max Lichaba.
Entertainment
2 years ago

Sophie Ndaba breaks the mould to showcase talent

It took Sophie Ndaba going from glamour to grit on screen to get rid of Queen Moroka, a process that led Ndaba to get her groove back.
Entertainment
1 year ago

Lichaba's car business loses parking spot

Dispute over nonpayment of R30000 office rental.
News
2 years ago

Would you like to comment on this article or view other readers' comments? Register (it’s quick and free) or sign in now.

Speech Bubbles

Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.

Trending

Related articles

Latest Videos

Chaotic scenes as residents flee Kabul after Taliban forces move in
‘Complicit we were not’: Ramaphosa on corruption, the ANC & Guptas at state ...