Lichaba's car business loses parking spot

Former Generations actress Sophie Ndaba's husband and businessman Moeketsi "Max" Lichaba's car business has been kicked out of its rented business space by the landlord over nonpayment of R30 000 rent.

The landlord obtained an eviction order against Lichaba 2012 Gold & Diamond (Pty) Limited, trading as Lichaba Auto Design, owned by the popular businessman, who also owns Soweto's Kwa-Lichaba Chesanyama.

The property owners, TIAUTO Investments, had claimed in its application at the South Gauteng High Court in Joburg two months ago that Lichaba always paid rent late and he owed them R30 000 in unpaid rent.

They added that he had also refused to vacate the premises based in Cresta, Joburg, after they cancelled his lease agreement due to nonpayment.

"Very soon after taking occupation of the leased premises, the respondent fell into arrears regarding the payment of rental and other amounts payable to the applicant in terms of the lease agreement.

"The applicant made repeated demands to the respondent ... to make payment of the aforesaid arrears and to ensure that in future all amounts payable in terms of the lease agreement are paid timeously.