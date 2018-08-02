Sophie Ndaba and bae in search of wedding venue across the globe

Actress Sophie Ndaba and her businessman hubby Max Lichaba are in search of a wedding venue for their lavish white wedding.

If you recall, the couple eloped last year to Italy.

Now in a new social media post, Ndaba, who is also an event planner, reveals that they have embarked on a journey across the globe in search of a wedding venue fit for a queen.

The first stop has been in Mauritius according to her social media post.

“Search has begun for our wedding venue of [our] choice!!! #DestinationWedding. As a wedding planner who has planned weddings across the globe for the past 15 years f rom Soweto to Italy to New York to Swaziland to Namibia to Botswana to Thailand… I have got to say picking for a venue for myself and hubby [is] a tough task,” she wrote on Instagram

“Definitely need help!! As we travel the world in the next months we must decide. HELP US PICK A PERFECT VENUE!! As we reveal our Top 10 countries. We will holiday AND search for "Our Destination Wedding Venue". We had had to start with where heaven is.. Mauritius!!!..Where God shows off!! #lichabaweddingvenuesearch help us pick as we share our travels!!! So excited.... How small or big will our guest list be.”