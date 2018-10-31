Sophie Ndaba on death rumours: ‘We have hearts & feel pain too. It’s enough now’

Speaking to SowetanLIVE on Wednesday morning Sophie said South African's needed to grow up and stop making jokes when people were dealing with real challenges.

"I was at a meeting so my phone was on silent when the rumours started trending. My son who was at school at the time tried to call me but couldn't get a hold of me. Do people who start these rumours even think about what it does to our children or that parents can end up having a heart attack?"

Sophie said that culprits need to stop and think about the families of people with chronic diseases.

"People are dying of depression‚ cancer and HIV and yet South Africans have time for jokes. Half of SA is suffering with some chronic disease which is such a challenge for families‚ so people need to grow up."