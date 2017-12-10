Sophie scores hubby number 3 - Ndaba secretly weds Joburg tycoon in Italy

Veteran actress and businesswoman Sophie Ndaba has married for the third time.

Ndaba eloped with Joburg businessman Max Lichaba and went to Italy where they put a ring on it last month.

The pair then flew to France to enjoy their honeymoon.

Their clandestine union occurred a few months after Lichaba's uncle and grandmother met with Ndaba's relatives in Joburg where they paid lobola.

Ndaba admitted, after we cornered her, that she'd secretly married Lichaba .

