Entertainment

WATCH | Lady Du's heart-wrenching goodbye to Mpura leaves SA broken

Lady Du's brief rendition of Umsebenzi Wethu left many people on their feels, as they watched #MpuraFuneral

17 August 2021 - 13:28
Chrizelda Kekana Entertainment reporter
DJ Lady Du gave a heartfelt tribute to Mpura.
DJ Lady Du gave a heartfelt tribute to Mpura.
Image: Instagram/Lady Du

Amapiano star Mpura was taken to his final resting place on Tuesday, after family and friends spent the day celebrating his life and saying their last goodbyes.

In a funeral ceremony held at the Protea South Hall in Soweto, Johannesburg, those closest to the star gathered to reflect on his life after dying at age 26 in a fatal car accident on August 7. 

Mpura's close friend Robot Boii was the programme director. The hitmaker's friends and family spoke fondly about his youthful nature, successful career in the music and fashion industries, noting his love and flair for fashion with his own brand Mpura Designs.

There was no dry eye in sight — both at the venue and online — when DJ Lady Du took to the stage to talk about Mpura.

Teary-eyed close friend Lady Du shared anecdotes about her time in the studio with Mpura, and how he encouraged her to deal with her emotions through music when she is at her lowest.

However, for Mpura's fans watching the ceremony from far, it was Lady Du's brief rendition of Umsebenzi Wethu that left many in their feels.

Addressing Mpura's mother, Lady Du reassured her that her son has left a lasting legacy in music.

“The first day when Mpura was in the studio he wrote his song Impilo Yase Sandton. If you guys listen to that song, that is his life story. That is exactly what his mom went through.

“And mama I will tell you one thing: your son chose a career that is going to leave a legacy for you. He is going to still be alive in music. Can we celebrate Mpura?

“Mpura is one person who gave me an opportunity to work in the studio. At that time, I wasn't in a good space. I told Mpura I can't sing ... And Mpura said to me: 'Whatever you are feeling, you should feel through it in the song.”

Here are some of the reactions from Twitter:

Amapiano Awards 'raising funds' for Mpura and Killer Kau funerals

The Amapiano Awards say they are working toward helping artists receive funeral cover, disability benefits and safe travel when commuting to their ...
Entertainment
4 days ago

Police share details of fatal crash that killed Mpura, Killer Kau and four others

Police have launched an investigation into alleged culpable homicide following the deaths of six people involved in a fatal car accident in Marikana ...
News
6 days ago

Would you like to comment on this article or view other readers' comments? Register (it’s quick and free) or sign in now.

Speech Bubbles

Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.

Trending

Related articles

Latest Videos

Chaotic scenes as residents flee Kabul after Taliban forces move in
‘Complicit we were not’: Ramaphosa on corruption, the ANC & Guptas at state ...