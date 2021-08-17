WATCH | Lady Du's heart-wrenching goodbye to Mpura leaves SA broken

Amapiano star Mpura was taken to his final resting place on Tuesday, after family and friends spent the day celebrating his life and saying their last goodbyes.

In a funeral ceremony held at the Protea South Hall in Soweto, Johannesburg, those closest to the star gathered to reflect on his life after dying at age 26 in a fatal car accident on August 7.

Mpura's close friend Robot Boii was the programme director. The hitmaker's friends and family spoke fondly about his youthful nature, successful career in the music and fashion industries, noting his love and flair for fashion with his own brand Mpura Designs.

There was no dry eye in sight — both at the venue and online — when DJ Lady Du took to the stage to talk about Mpura.

Teary-eyed close friend Lady Du shared anecdotes about her time in the studio with Mpura, and how he encouraged her to deal with her emotions through music when she is at her lowest.

However, for Mpura's fans watching the ceremony from far, it was Lady Du's brief rendition of Umsebenzi Wethu that left many in their feels.