Filmmaker Chitambo gets nod at Cannes Film Market

Key characters in the film include the late Dr Sindi van Zyl, Toronto-based poet and academic Ian Kamau as well as Nigerian activist Orezimena Malaka.

Local filmmaker Sara Chitambo recognises that her documentary Black People Don’t Get Depressed being “spotlighted” at the prestigious Cannes Film Market (Cannes Marché Du Film) is a huge honour.



Taking place from July 6 until July 15, the event is considered the largest film market in the world, running concurrent with the 74th annual Cannes Film Festival that has director Spike Lee as jury president...