From bad boys to the Lockdown Lunch Club

Four young men are the stars of a documentary that charts their journey to becoming local heroes

The story of four young men from Langa in Cape Town, who went from being bad boys to feeding the community during the lockdown, will be shown at this year’s Durban International Film Festival.



Olwethu Mtoto, Ntsikelelo Ntshweng, Linam Sibanda and Sifiso Mpoma come from troubled backgrounds and used to smoke weed to calm their troubled souls. They would beg passers-by for money and sometimes stole to survive...