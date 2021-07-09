WATCH | 'I thank God that Mutodi passed knowing that I loved him,' says widow Leslee Dalton

Friends and close family members of late actor Mutodi Neshehe gathered at Daxo Wigeheuwel Church in Honeydew on Thursday morning to pay their last respects.

The actor passed away on Thursday last week.

Among the many emotional tributes that were given, Mutodi's wife, Leslee Dalton — though present at the funeral — chose to give an emotional tribute via voice note.

“Mutodi always wanted me to be strong and independent and now I understand why. He was trying to prepare me,” she said.

After separating with the actor in 2018, Leslee revealed that they had started to reconcile in November last year and had planned on him moving back into their family home on July 1.

“We'd been keeping this a secret, but we had conversations that we needed to have. We had dates again at our favourite restaurants, we went to the lake together as a family ... we spent Christmas eve and Christmas together. We went to our special place,” she said.

“We were even working together again, it was just amazing. Mutodi was planning on moving back home on July 1.”

Fourteen days before he passed, Mutodi fell ill ... On July 1, the day he was supposed to move back in, Mutodi lost his life.

“I thank God that Mutodi passed knowing that I loved him,” she added.