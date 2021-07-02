South Africa

Actor Mutodi Neshehe has died

02 July 2021 - 06:37
Kyle Zeeman Digital Editor
Actor Mutodi Neshehe died on Thursday.
Actor Mutodi Neshehe died on Thursday.
Image: Instagram/ Mutodi Neshehe

Former Muvhango actor Mutodi Neshehe has died, his family confirmed in a statement on Thursday evening.

The actor, known for his role as Ndalamo Mukwevho on the popular soapie, died on Thursday. No further details about his death are known at this time.

“It is with great sadness we announce the passing of Mutodi Neshehe on July 1, 2021. He was our brother, uncle, father, mentor, role model and actor. He will be sorely missed by his family and close friends,” the statement read.

The family asked for privacy to mourn. 

Neshehe captured the heart of Mzansi with his roles on Jacob's Cross, Egoli, Skwizas and Generations: The Legacy.

He acted in several international projects including the ITV drama Wild at Heart.

Just days before his passing, Neshehe took to Twitter to gush over his children, calling them the loves of his life.

Neshehe's death sent shock waves across the industry and saw a flood of tributes on social media.

Celebrities share a few of their Valentine's Day secrets

With Valentine's Day just two days away, it means it is that special time for roses, chocolates and candle-lit dinners for many lovers.
Entertainment
4 months ago

Pair easing the pain via blogging

Online shows are growing.
Lifestyle
2 years ago

Generations soapie hunk really a woman - report

SABC1 soapie Generations: The Legacy's Wandile Radebe is a woman. The character portrayed as the youngest of the three sons of Zola Radebe, real name ...
Entertainment
5 years ago

Would you like to comment on this article or view other readers' comments? Register (it’s quick and free) or sign in now.

Speech Bubbles

Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.

Trending

Related articles

Latest Videos

SA back to level 4: Public gatherings, schools & booze impacted as Covid-19 ...
Booze restrictions, curfew change & level 3: Ramaphosa clamps down ahead of ...