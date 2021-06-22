Luzuko Nteleko's family confirms he lost fight against brain cancer

The late actor Luzuko Nteleko's family has confirmed the cause of the actor's death, sharing with deep sorrow that the actor succumbed to brain cancer on Monday.

Luzuko died aged 36 on Monday.

In a statement to TshisaLIVE, the actor's family confirmed that he had died after putting up a “good fight” with stage four brain cancer, which was diagnosed two years ago.

“He fought a good fight until he met his untimely death on June 21,” read the statement.

Luzuko's loved ones shared their heartbreak, describing the star as “love personified”.

“We are deeply saddened and hurt by his passing. Luzuko was love personified — he was peace, courage and strength. The family will communicate the funeral arrangements in due time. May friends and loved ones be comforted in the fact that his spirit will continue to be with us.

“The Nteleko family is grateful to his medical and spiritual team that supported Zuko tirelessly with his fight against brain cancer.”