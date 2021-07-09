Gupta associate Iqbal Sharma to apply for bail in Bloemfontein high court

Gupta family associate and businessman Iqbal Sharma is expected to apply for bail in the Bloemfontein high court on Friday.

This after Sharma was denied bail by the Bloemfontein magistrate’s court on June 8 and took the matter to the high court. Investigating Directorate (ID) spokesperson Sindisiwe Seboka said the bail application was expected to be heard virtually.

Sharma has appeared in court in connection with the failed R288m Estina dairy project in the Free State.

He was arrested with Peter Thabethe and Dr Limakatso Moorosi, who are former heads of the department of agriculture, and Seipati Dhlamini, who was the department’s CFO. Moorosi, Dhlamini and Thabethe are out on bail of R10,000.

At the time, the state argued that Sharma had been “dishonest” with the court about his financial affairs, that he travels extensively, that he speaks foreign languages, is “extremely wealthy” and that he was a flight risk.