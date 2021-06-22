Actor Luzuko Nteleko has died.

Actress Thembisa Mdoda-Nxumalo is one of the first people who shared the news on social media on Monday night on Twitter.

“Each day, we lose one. Each day. He has taken a special part of the art with him. Only a few will understand. Go well mntase,” the actress tweeted.

Luzuko had a long career as an actor and has featured in big local productions such as Zone 14, Muvhango, and Ring of Lies. The actor was loved by many for his fun personality, humour and his multilingualism that often left his fans impressed.

Luzuko was fluent in Xhosa, Zulu, Sotho, Xitsonga and English.

Social media has since been flooded with tributes from his friends in the industry and his fans.