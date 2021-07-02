Tributes pour in for TV star Mutodi Neshehe, a loving family man and friend

Tributes have continued to pour in for the late TV star and businessman Mutodi Neshehe who died on Thursday following a short illness.

The 46-year-old, who hails from Meadowlands in Soweto, was introduced to local viewers when he portrayed the role of Ndalamo Mukwevho in the SABC soapie Muvhango. From there, he acted in many shows including Generations: The Legacy, Skwizas, 7de Laan, Mamello, The Queen, Rockville, Broken Vows, and Jacob's Cross, among others.

He also did film work, appearing in films like Winnie, Lullaby, Elewani and Windrider.

At the time of his death, Neshehe was working on establishing his own production company, Mutodi Films, where he wanted to produce his own shows and tell the kind of stories he wanted to tell.

A family statement read: “It is with great sadness that we announce the passing of Mutodi Neshehe. He was a brother, uncle, father, mentor, role model and actor, he will be greatly missed by his family and close friends.”

Artist manager Thanduxolo Jindela, who has been friends with Neshehe for 15 years, described the late actor and model as a hard-working person who wanted to achieve more.

“Mutodi was full of life. He loved his family and he taught us in his circle of friends how to love your own kids. He was very passionate about his work. He was a straight talker and said it like it is. He loved style and class. I spoke to him this week and he said he was going to be fine.”

The South African Broadcasting Corporation (SABC) said in its statement: “Mutodi Neshehe was a well-known face to SABC2 viewers for his role as Ndalamo Mukwevho. He also featured in the season 4 of a dancing competition Strictly Come Dancing which was broadcast on SABC2 in 2008. The SABC sends its heartfelt condolences to the family, friends, and industry colleagues. Mr Neshehe will be missed for his professionalism, dedication, and commitment to the craft.”

Artist manager and friend Bhoza Mphela, who met Neshehe 16 years ago, said: “We became friends when I was working with him. Our friendship grew that I knew his kids and wife. What really breaks my heart is the message he sent me on my birthday just two weeks ago. He also sent me another message on June 29, but little did I know it was the last one. I still can’t believe that I use past tense when I am speaking about him.”

Mphela described Neshehe as an extremely professional person who was always on time. “Mutodi always arrived an hour and half early for meetings and for his work. He was a good- looking guy with a wicked sense of humour. He was a hardworking somebody, and a perfectionist of note. He loved his kids. He led a very healthy lifestyle and took a good care of himself."