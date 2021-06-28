Tighten your seat belts, says polygamist and Uthando Nes'thembu host Mseleku

Polygamist and Uthando Nes'thembu host Musa Mseleku wants the public and TV viewers to fasten their seat belts as the new season of Mnakwethu is about to hit the small screens.

The second season of the reality show starts on July 6 on Mzansi Magic, and Mseleku has invited the public to a family meeting but it will not be about Covid-19 updates.

Mnakwethu explores the concept of polygamy where a married man reveals to the first wife his intention of taking a second wife, and wants to introduce her to his number one.

When the show started last year, it ruffled feathers in the public and among cultural experts, who felt that the approach was insulting to polygamy, which is linked to culture. The public criticised the show for perpetuating a stereotype that Zulu men were embracing an act that oppresses women, which is isithembu (polygamy).

Mseleku, who is married to four women, said that in the second season Mnakwethu would continue to bring to the surface what had always been overlooked or happening in the background.

Speaking to SowetanLive, he said: “Mnakwethu will always prove how powerful women are because it is not easy to do this alone. Men have to ask me to assist because it is difficult to approach women about such matters. It just shows that women have power. Men love their women so much that they don’t want to lose them.”

He added: “Mnakwethu wants to change how the public perceives isithembu and it will reach a point where the society will see it as normal. For now I don’t expect the public to understand it. We are expecting a lot of criticism from the public.”

Like in the previous season, during which many men pulled out of filming at the last hour, Mseleku said it was the case with the new season. “We experienced the same problem again. We arrive in the area and book accommodation and all that, and the man just switches off his phone for good.

"We understand because many men think about how they will face their woman when we have left. But with others, it is possible that they run away because they know they have many women in their lives.”

Asked about the rumours that kept emerging in the first season that the show was acted, Mseleku cleared the air, saying that it was not acted. He said they made sure that stories were genuine.

“Even those who lied about certain information were exposed. When you see people coming out on TV, it is not acting. It is a real story. That is why we have people who run away because once you are out it might open a can of worms for you if you are a liar.

“We will continue to interrogate and engage with them, while making sure that there is stability between him and the first wife. We also don’t want a person who will bring a second wife to a situation knowing that he cannot afford taking care of the first wife.”

Director of Local Entertainment Channels at M-Net Nomsa Philiso said: “We are happy to once again share stories that are underpinned by African cultures and customs. The show will leave our viewers engaged in a societal debate that will leave them holding diverse points of view highlighted by this reality series.”