WATCH | Ayanda Borotho weighs in on polyandry

Actress and author Ayanda Borotho has offered her opinion on the heated topic of polyandry, saying she'd like the black community and particularly women in SA not to get duped into focusing on such matters.

Ayanda said she was neither for nor against polyandry ... what she wanted to know the minute the topic became of national importance, was who stood to benefit from polyandry being made legal.

“Who does this benefit and how? For me that's the real question,” Ayanda began.

“These are my private parts and they are your private parts and I don't know why they are of national importance, but if we are talking about really levelling the field then let's talk about important things...

“So if we are talking gender equality, let's talk about legalising important things. Lets talk about legalising things like, for every male business that's funded, equally a female business is funded,” she said, before adding more examples of what should take priority over legalising polyandry.

Ayanda said the national dialogue should be on equality in the business sector or legalising policies that ensure equal opportunities in business.

“We must not fall prey to these agendas of distraction, these narratives of distraction,” said Ayanda. “Who does this help, in the bigger scheme of things? Does it help us in any way as women? ... These are agendas that are meant to give us a false narrative of equality.”

Watch Ayanda's full video below: