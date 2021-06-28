Supra gets another lifeline and told he can fight his suspension from the ANC

Former North West premier Supra Mahumapelo has been thrown another lifeline, after the ANC ruled that his provincial disciplinary hearing was not done properly.

The party's national disciplinary committee ruled that the provincial disciplinary committee must rehear the case and make a ruling within 15 days.

The provincial disciplinary committee ruled in April this year that Mahumapelo — as well as acting North West ANC Women's League secretary Bitsa Lenkopane — should be suspended for five years after being found guilty of misconduct. But the case was finalised without the pair being present.

The misconduct charges stem from an event in December 6 last year, where the two took part in what was described as a “parallel” rally, when there was an official ANC rally on the same day at a nearby sports ground.