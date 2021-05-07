Star-studded list of nominees for 2021 South African Afro Music Awards

Rising star Ami Faku has scored herself three nods in the 2021 South African Afro Music Awards (Saafma ) that were announced on Friday.

Faku, who is sharing the three nominations with Simphiwe Dana, Kelly Khumalo and Vusi Nova, is nominated in the Best Female Artist Award, Best Song of the Year and Best Rising Star.

Khumalo is nominated in the Best Female Artist, Best Collaboration, and Best Song of the Year. Nova received two nominations in the Best Collaboration with his song Ntandane that he did with and Somizi Mhlongo. He is also nominated for Yibanathi, a song he did with gospel singer Dumi Mkokstad. His third nomination comes from the Best Male Artist Award category.

Soul/afro jazz singer Simphiwe Dana also walked away with three nods in the Best Adult Contemporary Artist, Best Album and Best Adult Contemporary Artist categories.

Khumalo’s sister Zandi Khumalo walked away with Best Collaboration and Best Rising Star nominations.

Saafmas will also honour artists like Jabu Khanyile, Morris Roda, Stompi Mavi, Vusi Leeuw, and Nana Coyote Motijoane by giving them lifetime achievement awards.

The 3rd edition of Saafmas will take place on May 22 at Birchwood Hotel in Boksburg. Saafma committee spokesperson Daniel Mofolwane said artists like Kelly Khumalo, Faku, Nova and Berita were doing well and deserved to walk away with more than two awards.

Mofolwane said the awards were supposed to have happened last year but were postponed to 2021 due to Covid-19. On the lifetime achievers he said: “The lifetime achievement award is different because it celebrates all people who have made a difference in the music industry. Jabu, Nana and Stompi made a serious impact in the Afro genre, that is why they are being honoured.

“We also decided to honour people who have been creating platforms for artists to perform like Morris Roda and music executives like Vusi. Promoters do not get the recognition they deserve while playing a major role in artists' lives. As Saafma awards we believe in honouring such individuals.”