Smooth operator adds African beats to winning formula

Sun-EL shines brighter with double album

Multi-award-winning musician and producer Sun-EL Musician has released a blend of soulful melodies in his latest album.



The artist, who is known for churning out hits like Akanamali featuring Samthing Soweto, Into Ingawe featuring Ami Faku and Ntabezikude featuring Simmy, this time has gone big. His new release, To the World and Beyond, is a double album with 31 tracks...