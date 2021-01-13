Awards ceremony takes place on February 20

Mzansi music cream of crop get nod for Mama

Three SA hits will compete with nine other bangers from the continent for the coveted song of the year title at the 2021 MTV Africa Music Awards (Mama).



The Mzansi songs include Jerusalema by Master KG featuring Nomcebo Zikode as well as John Vuli Gate by Mapara A Jazz featuring Ntosh Gazi and Colano. The last song to represent SA is Amanikiniki by MFR Souls featuring Major League Djz, Kamo Mphela and Bontle Smith...