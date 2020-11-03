No fireworks or goosebumps in performances
Idols showstoppers fail to live up to expectations
Idols SA’s season 16 showstopper week was uneventful and failed to stop any traffic.
The live performances were tepid and the judges – as well as viewers – didn’t hold back in telling the top seven that there were no fireworks and goosebumps. ..
