Wits honours late jazz diva Sibongile Khumalo with a doctorate in music
Late operatic mezzo-soprano and jazz diva Sibongile Khumalo was honoured with a doctorate in music by Wits University for being an ardent proponent of arts education.
The doctorate was conferred on Wednesday during a virtual graduation ceremony, and her daughter Ayanda Khumalo accepted it on behalf of the family...
