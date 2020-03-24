John Kani feels coronavirus setback as sold-out show in London is stopped

Celebrated stage and film actor John Kani had to accept the shut down of a two-week sold-out show in London's West End due to the coronavirus outbreak in England.

Kani, who was doing his new show Kunene and the King with Antony Sher, had a season at Ambassador Theatre in London that began on January 19 and was supposed to end on March 28.

The performances had to be stopped last week Monday due to the restriction of public gatherings caused by coronavirus outbreak.

Kani told Sowetan that they were disappointed that they had to close the show with two weeks before its final curtains.

"We knew it was coming because people began cancelling their bookings. Broadway [New York] was the first to close down all its shows in February," Kani said.