John Kani honoured with lifetime achievement award
The legendary John Kani was on Saturday honoured with a a Golden Elephant Lifetime Achievement Award during the Word of Mouth Production actor workshop.
The awards took place at the Joburg Theatre in Braamfontein...
Would you like to comment on this article or view other readers' comments? Register (it’s quick and free) or sign in now.
Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.
This article is free to read if you register or sign in.
If you have already registered or subscribed, please sign in to continue.
Questions or problems? Email helpdesk@sowetanlive.co.za or call 0860 52 52 00.