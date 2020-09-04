Covid-19 halts John Kani & Connie Chiume's plans to attend Chadwick Boseman's funeral

Covid-19 has again caused heartache, this time dashing local stars John Kani and Connie Chiume's plans to pay their respects in person at Chadwick Boseman's funeral.

Chadwick died over the weekend at the age of 43 after a four-year battle with colon cancer.

John and Connie starred alongside Chadwick in Black Panther, and John took to Twitter this week to share his disappointment at not being able to fly to the funeral.

“What a pity Connie and I will not be able to attend Chadwick Boseman’s funeral because of locked down international borders," he said.

The veteran's son, Atandwa, also starred in the film and is now based in America.

John said he was sure his boy would represent them all.