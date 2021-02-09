Tau Ea Matšekha founder has died

A founding member of one of Lesotho's popular music groups Tau Ea Matšekha has died.

Forere Motloheloa, 74, died on Monday morning at his home following a short illness, his former manager Paul Tladi said.

Tladi, who managed the popular Famo music group since 1980, defined the late band leader as someone who loved Sesotho traditional music and has contributed in putting it on the map.

Tladi, who is the younger brother of the famous music promoter Peter Tladi of Joy of Jazz fame, said when Motloheloa died, he had gone back home to Lesotho.

“I met these guys in 1980 and they had decided that they were going to quit working in the mines and focus on music. They did not know how to take their careers forward. Since I’m also passionate about Sesotho traditional music, I decided to work with them," Tladi said.