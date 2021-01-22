Entertainment

Afro-soul star features SA icon on latest single

Dream come true as Muleso lands Powerful collaboration

22 January 2021 - 11:22

Afro-soul singer and composer Francis Muleso says collaborating with his idol PJ “Thandeka” Powers, is a dream come true.

Muleso, who is originally from Malawi and has been following the seasoned pop singer’s career closely, featured her in the single Thando Magic. The song, which also features local star Asanda Bam and Magisto from Lesotho, was dropped on Monday on all digital platforms and is already getting huge airplay across all radio stations. The single comes after his previous one, Send a Little Bit of Love,  featuring Bernard Gibson and Earl “M. Love” Lamont, made it to US charts last year. ..

