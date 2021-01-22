Afro-soul star features SA icon on latest single
Dream come true as Muleso lands Powerful collaboration
Afro-soul singer and composer Francis Muleso says collaborating with his idol PJ “Thandeka” Powers, is a dream come true.
Muleso, who is originally from Malawi and has been following the seasoned pop singer’s career closely, featured her in the single Thando Magic. The song, which also features local star Asanda Bam and Magisto from Lesotho, was dropped on Monday on all digital platforms and is already getting huge airplay across all radio stations. The single comes after his previous one, Send a Little Bit of Love, featuring Bernard Gibson and Earl “M. Love” Lamont, made it to US charts last year. ..
Would you like to comment on this article or view other readers' comments? Register (it’s quick and free) or sign in now.
Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.
This article is free to read if you register or sign in.
If you have already registered or subscribed, please sign in to continue.
Questions or problems? Email helpdesk@sowetanlive.co.za or call 0860 52 52 00.