Mokwena spices up music career with her own sauce brand

Upcoming hip-hop artist Patricia Mokwena lights up the stage when she performs as Shawdy P. However the 27-year-old Lesotho-born musician who grew up in Tembisa, East Rand, had another hot idea to spice up her business profile as an artist; she launched a sauce named after her own stage in October.

Mokwena said the idea behind Shawdy P Sauce came much earlier to her, during a 2019 trip for a gig in Zambia.

While still in Lusaka, she had a shawarma that was served with all kinds of sauces. She enjoyed one particular hot sauce and thought she could make something similar in SA.

“I love food and I am a very business-minded person. I always want to try new opportunities. I already have a business where I make and sell food. I added the shawarma I tasted in Zambia to my menu," she said.

"Shawarma packs good stuff such as pickled vegetables, cucumbers, onion and diced tomatoes, and accompanied by sauces. During the process of mixing the sauces, I came up with an idea that how about I come up with my own sauce brand."

For her music career, Mokwena says she normally has three gigs in a month, and more during peak seasons. But added the money is not always enough to carry her through, hence the idea for the sauce business.

“My cousin is a chef and knows a lot about ingredients. So, we sat down and brain-stormed until we came up with suitable ingredients for Shawdy P Sauce. Using my savings, I went to the people who make sauces, gave them the ingredients and they put everything together.”