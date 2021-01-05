Khumalo and Dhludhlu move from competing to sharing love
Idols stars also SA's hottest celebrity couple
Idols SA winner Zama Khumalo and semifinalist Brandon Dhludhlu are the New Year’s hottest celebrity couple.
The duo, who competed in the top 3 of the reality competition show last month, have gone public about their romance after ringing in the New Year together at Dhludhlu’s hometown, Barberton, in Mpumalanga...
