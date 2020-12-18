Mosimane's family to honour departed close relatives

Reasons for How To Ruin Christmas star's sad festive season

While for many people this Christmas will be a time for fun and cheer, seasoned TV and film star Clementine Mosimane will use it to remember two family members she lost recently.



Like many South Africans who have lost their loved ones in the past nine months to different circumstances, including Covid-19 pandemic, Mosimane's uncle and brother died in September but their deaths are not related to the deadly virus...