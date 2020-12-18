Mosimane's family to honour departed close relatives
Reasons for How To Ruin Christmas star's sad festive season
While for many people this Christmas will be a time for fun and cheer, seasoned TV and film star Clementine Mosimane will use it to remember two family members she lost recently.
Like many South Africans who have lost their loved ones in the past nine months to different circumstances, including Covid-19 pandemic, Mosimane's uncle and brother died in September but their deaths are not related to the deadly virus...
Would you like to comment on this article or view other readers' comments? Register (it’s quick and free) or sign in now.
Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.
This article is free to read if you register or sign in.
If you have already registered or subscribed, please sign in to continue.
Questions or problems? Email helpdesk@sowetanlive.co.za or call 0860 52 52 00.