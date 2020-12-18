Entertainment

Mosimane's family to honour departed close relatives

Reasons for How To Ruin Christmas star's sad festive season

18 December 2020 - 09:34

While for many people this Christmas will be a time for fun and cheer, seasoned TV and film star Clementine Mosimane will use it to remember two family members she lost recently.

Like many South Africans who have lost their loved ones in the past nine months to different circumstances, including Covid-19 pandemic, Mosimane's uncle and brother died in September but their deaths are not related to the deadly virus...

