SAB stands behind its booze campaign

As the backlash intensified over SA Breweries’ (SAB) social media campaign against the ban of alcohol using influencers, the company dug in its heels, saying the drive was to empower its stakeholders.

At the weekend, social media influencers, including actress Khanyi Mbau, posted videos and made calls for the government to lift the ban under several hashtags.

The brief leaked, causing an uproar, with people criticising SAB.

SAB yesterday confirmed that it was behind the campaign which used influencers, saying “the brief shared was to empower our partners with information they need to express their views factually”.

President Cyril Ramaphosa halted booze sales on December 28 in a bid to lower Covid-19 infections and the burden on hospital trauma wards.

A document that circulated on Twitter allegedly by SAB to selected influencers, sets precise instructions such as arguments they should highlight in their posts. The arguments include lost tax income, job losses and attributing empty hospital trauma wards solely to a tight curfew and not alcohol.

The document further instructs influencers to make four posts which they are expected to engage on with their audience using three specific hashtags on every post.

“We would like the influencers to please use the 4 priority arguments outlined herein as guides to bespoke content curation ensuring that they use their own tone to ensure authenticity with their communities,” reads the document in part. The campaign started on January 4 and is expected to run until month-end.

Many criticised the campaign, claiming it undermined the government’s efforts to fight the pandemic.