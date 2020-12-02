Entertainment

Show hit by halt in production

Uzalo's future on SABC in balance

02 December 2020 - 07:45

SA’s most-watched show Uzalo has been hit by a big halt in production that has raised eyebrows over the future of the daily drama on the public broadcaster.

Production of the upcoming seventh season of the SABC1 soapie starring Dawn Thandeka King, Baby Cele, Masoja Msiza and Simphiwe Majozi was supposed to have started on November 18...

